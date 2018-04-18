（双语版）世界古都论坛嘉宾发言摘要

2018年4月20日至21日，世界古都论坛在洛阳举行，中外嘉宾共聚一堂，分享国内外古都城市文化遗产及博物馆创新发展成果，分析文化遗产的现状、特点，研讨文化遗产保护利用新趋势和新方向。

The first World Ancient Capital Forum was held in Luoyang from 2018 April 20th to 21th.The experts from home and broad gathered in Luoyang to share the cultural heritage of ancient capital cities and innovation development of the museums,they also analysed the current situation、feature about the cultural heritage ,discussed how to protect and utilize them in the modern time.

世界古都论坛嘉宾发言摘要

国际博协前主席汉斯马丁·君特·辛兹：

博物馆需要为大家提供更全面更深刻的社会解读，这就需要投入更多的智力投资和新的战略来让博物馆更加多元化。

The museum needs to provide a more comprehensive and profound social interpretation, which requires more intellectual investment and new strategies to make the museum more diverse.

国际博协主席代表、国际博协战略配置及审核委员会主管埃尔玛·诺迪：

我们已经进入了全球化的时代，人们不仅仅只了解自己的国家，也需要对世界的各个地方有所了解，没有什么东西能够比文化遗产更能让大家了解彼此。

We have entered the era of globalisation, people not only should understand their own country, but also need to know the various parts of the world,there is nothing can be more than cultural heritage can let everybody know each other.

湖南省博物馆馆长段晓明：

博物馆能够在保护文物的前提下，巧妙利用完整的灯光设计、安装调试等“让文物美丽起来”，就能吸引游客在文物前多停留，更利于游客多了解文物故事。

On the premise of protecting cultural relics ,museum can ingenious use of complete lighting design, installation and debugging, etc to let cultural relics become beautiful and attract more tourists staying in front of the cultural relics to know more about cultural relics.

南京市文广新局局长刁仁昌:

南京在加强文化遗产保护利用方面，主要坚持“三个理念”：以历史文化为主线的理念、突出城市个性的理念和走进现代生活的理念。

on the side of strengthening the protection and utilization of cultural heritage, Nan'jing mainly adheres to the "three ideas" : the concept of historical culture as the main line, the idea of highlighting urban personality and the concept of entering modern life.

中国社科院学部委员刘庆柱：

洛阳是中国古都中非常有特色的，可以说，洛阳是中国古都的诞生地。

Luoyang has distinctive feature among the China's ancient capitals. It can be said that Luoyang is the birthplace of ancient China.

首都博物馆副馆长黄雪寅：

当今中国，博物馆事业飞速发展，博物馆在城市中承担着传播中华文明和世界文明的重要角色，举办国际性的临时展览是文化交流的重要项目。

In modern time of China, museum develops with fast pace, the museum plays an important role in spreading the Chinese civilization and the world civilization,it is an important project to hold temporary international cultural exhibition.

国家文物局副局长关强：

作为中国已公布的133家历史文化名城之一的洛阳，保护古都遗产责任重大，使命光荣。

As one of the 133 famous historical and cultural cities in China, Luoyang has a great responsibility and a glorious mission.

北京市文物局副局长于平：

洛阳的很多古迹不仅展示了古代过去的文明，更成为当今洛阳市民休闲和国内外游客的旅游目的地，不仅有展示，更有传承。这些非常好的经验，是值得全国乃至世界去学习和借鉴的。

Many ancient cultural heritages in Luoyang not only show the ancient past civilization, but also become the tourist spots for the home and broad at present, which not only show, but also inherit.These are very good experience,which are worth learning by the whole nation and even the world.

西安市文物局局长马锐：

文化遗产的保护与利用是相互关联、相互衔接的。在保护过程中，应该遵从保护与利用并重，保护作为底线和基础，而利用作为我们活化历史的一个目标和方向。

The protection and utilization of cultural heritage interrelated and connected each other.In the process of protection, we should follow the regulation of protection and utilization at the same time, protection as the bottom line and the foundation,utilization as a goal and direction to revitalize our history.

洛阳博物馆馆长谢虎军：

博物馆是传播历史文化、增进族群相互理解包容的桥梁。自觉充分地利用好博物馆资源，开展不同文明间的交流、互鉴、合作是博物馆的基本功能。

The museum is a bridge to disseminate historical culture and enhance mutual understanding and tolerance between ethnic groups.It is the basic function of museums to make full use of the museum resources and carry out exchanges, mutual learning and cooperation among different civilizations.

日本东京艺术大学教授井上隆史：

率先保存高精度的数码摄像资料对文物复原极为重要，这相当于文物的“DNA”。

It is important for the restoration of cultural relics to be the first to preserve high-precision digital camera data, which is equivalent to the "DNA" of cultural relics.

中国古都学会理事郑育林：

遗址博物馆不是在遗址上建设博物馆，而是真正把整个遗址区域作为文物加以保护、加以展示，形成具有遗址特色的巨量空间的新型文化现象陈列展示游览区域。

Ruin of the museum is not to build the museums in the ruin,but to protect the whole ruin area as cultural relics and to show.

日本奈良国立博物馆馆长松本伸之：

当代博物馆应该展示多元文化，并采取行之有效的方法让参观者尽可能多的吸收这些文化，这是博物馆的职责所在。随着旅游业变得国际化，越来越多的人尝试去探寻其他国家的文化，所以博物馆也应该走国际化路线。

It is the museum's responsibility to show the diverse culture and to take effective measures to get visitors to absorb the culture as much as possible.As tourism becomes globalization, more and more people try to explore other countries' culture, so museums should take the international route.

国际博物馆协会执行委员会委员张仁卿：

博物馆需要重视对从业人员的培训，以提高整个博物馆从业者团队的素质，更好地服务参观者。

The museum needs to pay more attention to the training of employees, so as to improve the quality of the whole team and serve the visitors better.

国际博物馆协会培训中心协调人克劳德·福贝尔：

一些古迹博物馆应该限制每天的人流量，因为人们的呼吸、触摸都会对古迹造成影响，而且游客太多会影响观赏体验。

Some museum of historic buildings should limit the daily flow of people, because people's breath and touch will have a negtive impact on the historic sites, and too many tourists will affect the viewing experience.

郑州市副市长黄卿：

长期以来，文物工作和城市建设之间形成了突出的矛盾，这些矛盾是制约文物事业发展的主要问题。主要体现在文物容易遭到建设性的破坏、建设单位认为文物考古增加了时间和资金成本，以及增加了一线工作人员的廉政风险。

For a long time, there have been extremely contradictions between the work of cultural relics and urban construction, which are the main problems that restrict the development of cultural relics.It is mainly reflected in the vulnerability of cultural relics damage because of construction and the construction unit's view that cultural relics have increased the cost of time and capital, as well as increased the integrity risk of front-line staff.

中国古都学会常务理事毛曦：

在中国历史上，洛阳建都次数较多，建都历年极为长久。即使洛阳不再作为都城的历史时期，洛阳依然在人们的心目中占据着极为重要的地位。

In the history of China, there were many emperors building their capitals in Luoyang,who ruled with a very long time ,Even though Luoyang is no longer a capital city now, Luoyang still occupies a very important position in people's minds.

美国博物馆联盟中国项目高级顾问帕特丽夏.凯恩.罗德瓦尔德：

儿童是国家的未来，博物馆要让儿童也参与进来，了解国家的文化。

Children are the future of the country. Museums should be involved with children and let they learn about the culture of the country.