世界古都论坛圆满闭幕 通过《世界古都论坛洛阳宣言》

闭幕式现场

洛阳网快讯 今日下午，在完成主要议程后，作为第36届中国洛阳牡丹文化节重要主体活动之一——世界古都论坛，在洛阳圆满闭幕。闭幕式上，通过了《世界古都论坛洛阳宣言》。（>>>专题）

此次论坛由中国博物馆协会、中国古都学会、河南省文物局、洛阳市人民政府共同主办，主要活动包括论坛开幕式、大会主旨发言、分论坛发言和论坛闭幕式等。

国际博物馆协会副主席、中国博物馆协会副理事长兼秘书长安来顺宣读《世界古都论坛洛阳宣言》

两天来，来自埃及、德国、意大利、英国、乌兹别克斯坦、越南等20多个国家和地区的专家学者，国际博物馆协会、欧洲遗产委员会、中国博物馆协会、中国古都学会等国际国内相关组织的官员，我国著名古都北京、西安、洛阳、南京、开封、杭州、安阳、郑州及中国社会科学院、故宫博物院、北京大学等科研机构、高校、学术团体的嘉宾代表，围绕“古老的文明、崭新的故事”进行了主旨发言。

论坛期间，与会专家学者还围绕“古都文化遗产的保护利用与国际合作”和“世界文明视野下的博物馆功能定位与发展”两个分论题进行专题发言，分析文化遗产的现状、特点，研讨文化遗产保护利用新趋势和新方向，为文化遗产保护发展提供创新对策和支持。(记者 郭瑛 谢娜娜/文 徐文波/图)

《世界古都论坛洛阳宣言》

古都，见证不同国家或地区文明的演进过程，她们在传承文化传统、维系文化认同、增进文化理解、保护文化多元、助力遗产旅游方面等发挥着重要的作用。随着城市化进程的不断加快，世界各国的古都文化遗产面临着新的挑战，也迎来新的发展机遇。保护好、传承好、利用好古都文化遗产，是国际社会共同的责任。

文明因交流而多彩，文明因互鉴而丰富。2013年中国提出的“一带一路”倡议，为世界文明的交流互鉴提供了独特的平台，得到国际社会积极响应和广泛支持，此倡议框架下的理念正越来越多地转化为广泛共识和生动实践。

今天，来自孟加拉、柬埔寨、日本、韩国、马来西亚、蒙古、新加坡、乌兹别克斯坦、巴基斯坦、埃及、尼泊尔、丹麦、英国、德国、意大利、斯洛文尼亚、卢森堡、秘鲁、美国、加拿大和中国等国家，以及国际博物馆协会、欧洲遗产委员会等国际组织的研究者和管理者相聚千年古都洛阳，就古都文化遗产的保护利用与国际合作、博物馆的社会角色与发展共同探讨，达成如下共识：

一、搭建交流平台，拓展合作领域。积极推进世界古都论坛常态化，加强世界古都之间文化、学术交流；努力构建古都文化遗产双边、多边交流机制，打造文明交流互鉴的高峰合作平台，促进各文明古国、古都城市间相互了解、尊重、信任与交往；广泛动员国际、国家、地方、行业和机构的力量，深化多层次交流，共同促进文化遗产保护事业的繁荣和发展。

二、创新方式方法，实现科学保护。古都的研究、保护、利用要有全球眼光、国际视野，要汇集全球智慧，践行文化遗产科学保护的历史责任；促进新技术、新方法的交流互鉴，携手应对古都文化遗产保护所面临的共同问题；实现古都文化遗产保护、展示、利用等领域最新成果的共享，联合探讨古都文明可持续传承的有效途径。

三、集聚古都智慧，造福人类文明。要深入挖掘古都文化遗产的历史价值和人文精神，讲好古都故事，提升古都文化自信，让古老的文明焕发出新的生机；要有时代情怀、历史使命感和责任感，将最新学术研究和科学技术成果与现代城市的发展、文化建设结合起来，积极推进古都文化遗产的成果转化，使之成为全域旅游、城市复兴和实现人类对美好生活向往的重要力量。

2018年4月21日

中国洛阳

Luoyang Declaration of the International Ancient Capitals Forum

Ancient capitals have witnessed over time the evolution of civilizations in many different countries and regions of the world. Today they play an essential role in preserving history, maintaining cultural identity, facilitating cultural understanding, protecting cultural diversity, and promoting heritage tourism. With the rapid development of urbanization, ancient capitals, and the historic and cultural heritage they contain, are facing severe challenges while at the same time being offered great opportunities. It is our common responsibility to protect and wisely use the cultural heritage that ancient capitals are offering us.

Culture benefits from communication, and civilization is enriched by mutual exchange. The “One Belt One Road” initiative was proposed by China in 2013 and provides a unique platform for exchange between world civilizations. This initiative has received positive response and wide support from the international community, and the ideas contained in its framework are gradually being put in place.

Today, experts and professionals from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Egypt, Nepal, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Peru, United States, Canada and China and other countries, the International Council of Museums, the Europa Nostra as well as many other international organizations have gathered in the millennial ancient capital of Luoyang to discuss topics such as the sustainable use of the heritage of ancient capitals, international cooperation in protecting this heritage, and the role and mission of museums in promoting culture and history. As a result of this international forum, the following conclusions have been reached:

I Build platforms for exchange and expand areas for cooperation

To achieve these objectives, we should establish the International Ancient Capitals Forum as a regular event, strengthen cultural and academic exchanges between the ancient capitals of the world, and actively put in place bilateral and multilateral exchange mechanisms and cooperation platforms on the subject of the cultural heritage of ancient capitals. These would help promote mutual understanding, respect and trust among ancient cities and nations. We should mobilize the international, national, local, industrial and institutional forces in order to encourage meaningful dialogues and conversations and to jointly increase the potential of cultural heritage and the development of its protection.

II Create innovative approaches to the scientific protection of ancient heritage

The study, protection and utilization of ancient capitals should be carried out from a global and international perspective. We should bring together expertise from around the world to fulfill our responsibility to the protection of cultural heritage, to facilitate the exchange of new technologies and methods, and to deal with the common problems encountered in the protection of ancient capital heritage around the world.

III Collect and share the knowledge and the lessons of the ancient capitals for the benefit of human civilization

We should continue to investigate the historical value and the spirit contained in the heritage of the ancient capitals. And we should tell their stories in many different ways, thereby highlighting the value of this heritage and promoting its safeguard. We need to find ways to integrate the research on ancient capitals using the newest academic, scientific and technological advances and innovations and the use of these great ancient sites with the development of modern cities. We must take the initiative to promote the transformative potential of ancient capitals, making them an essential force driving cultural tourism, city revival and humankind’s yearning for a better tomorrow.

April 21, 2018

Luoyang, China